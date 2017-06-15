Amid falling costs across the industry, Guernsey-based investment company NextEnergy Solar Fund is planning to develop four solar plants totaling 59.8 MW without the U.K. government's financial backing.

Against the backdrop of the post-Brexit weaker pound and rising electricity prices, solar is making its way to the top of U.K. investors' safe haven list. As the costs remain on the downward trajectory, developing solar projects seems to be no longer dependent on the government's financial support.

In what may prove to be a landmark turning point for the U.K. solar market, NextEnergy Solar Fund has announced that it has acquired project rights to build 59.8 MW of solar plants, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...