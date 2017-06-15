Summerlin Funding, Experts in How to Sell a Structured Settlement, Opens New Office in Los Angeles, California

Summerlin Funding Helps Their Clients Sell Structured Settlements for a Cash Lump Sum

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / The founders of Summerlin Funding, a team of experts that can help sell a structured settlement for their clients, are pleased to announce that they have a new office in Los Angeles, California.

As a company spokesperson noted, for people who want to learn how to sell structured settlement for a lump cash sum, the friendly and experienced team at Summerlin Funding is ready and able to help. The experts can also assist those who wish to sell an annuity payment or sell a lottery payment.

For those who have a structured settlement payment that they would like to sell, Summerlin Funding offers two choices: first, clients may sell only a portion of their future payments and hold onto some of the future periodic payments. Or, if they wish, people may sell all of their future payments and receive one large lump sum in exchange.

No matter which option they choose, clients who work with Summerlin funding can rest assured that they will receive expert assistance from caring professionals who understand structured settlement payments.

"In case you have never sold a structured settlement or an annuity before, you may be a little uneasy," the spokesperson noted, adding that people should keep in mind that it is an easy option.

"First thing is to decide to sell, and then you continue to a simple court date and after that you will receive the money. You will have great assistance from our customer service department in order to guide you through the whole process."

Summerlin Funding are experts in the structured settlement and annuities secondary marketplace; their main goal is to help their clients to access their money now and turn their goals into reality. They pride themselves on providing their clients with the most money for their payments, and with the most rewarding experience. With over 75 years of combined funding expertise, their principals and staff are ready and able to provide their clients a professional, fast and free quote. Their staff consists of some of the most dedicated and proficient in the industry.

