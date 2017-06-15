Global Modified Starch Market Forecasts 2017-2022: Analysis of Raw Materials, Functions and Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Modified Starch Market: Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Global Modified Starch Market to Reach USD 14,245 Million by 2022

Global modified starch market is primarily driven by favourable functional properties of modified starch in food industry, increasing demand for clean label products, growing convenience food sector, and abundant availability of maize. However, fluctuating raw material prices and increasing use of gum arabic hinders the growth of the market to some extent. The research report on the modified starch market provides comprehensive analysis of the global market with a country level analysis and helps in understanding the driving forces for the growth of this market.

The report also provides analysis of major raw materials (corn, potato, cassava, wheat and others), functions (thickener, binder, stabilizer, emulsifier and others), and applications in various industries such as food and beverages, textiles, paper industry, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition.

Geographically, the global modified starch market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America is the major market in the global modified starch market and is expected to dominate this market during the forecast period, with the U.S. contributing a major share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

On the other hand, the Asian market, especially India and China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for modified starch products and are poised to register maximum growth over the next five-six years, as a result of their economic development, developing food and beverages and textile industries, abundant availability of raw material, and growing focus of the global modified starch market players in these countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Modified Starch Market, By Raw Material



6. Modified Starch Market, By Function



7. Modified Starch Market, By Application



8. Modified Starch Market, Geographic Analysis



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Angel Starch and Foods Pvt. Ltd.

and Foods Pvt. Ltd. Archer Daniels Midland Company

Asia Fructose Co., Ltd

AVEBE U.A.

Cargill Incorporated

Emsland-Stärke GmbH

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres S.A.

Tate & Lyle Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/msc9rt/modified_starch



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716