Rising Demand for Hemp-infused Products Boosting Cannabis Industry Revenues

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As growing consumer popularity and global exposure for cannabis and hemp-based products continues to expand, the demand for hemp-based products, CBD products and other forms of cannabis and legal marijuana items are rapidly trending upward. The global hemp and cannabis market is a multi-billion dollar industry with the real potential still undefined at this point as consumer demand and awareness continues to grow.Active Companies in the market this week include: Trimax Corporation Inc.(OTC: TMXN), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP), Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA), Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) and Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AGTK)

Trimax Corporation Inc.(OTC: TMXN) announced today its subsidiary company, Saavy Naturals Inc., will be featured onhttp://www.hightimes.comwith its new line of Bay Rum & Hemp products, onFriday June 16 2017. HIGH TIMES is the definitive resource for all things cannabis. From cultivation and legalization to entertainment and culture, HIGH TIMES has been the preeminent source for cannabis information since 1974. Today, HIGH TIMES transcends the print, digital and physical worlds through magazines, websites, apps and live events. Read this and more news for TMXN athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/tmxn.html

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to share our story and new hemp line with the premier publication for the cannabis community," said Hugo Saavedra, Chief Executive Officer for Saavy Naturals Inc., and Trimax Corporation. "Being featured onhttp://www.hightimes.com, the most popular cannabis website in the world, aligns perfectly with our strategies for brand expansion."

Corporate Update for Trimax Corp:In connection with inquiries about the previously filed reverse stock split, management of the company would like to inform the investment community that a copy of the stamped certificate of amendment, from the Nevada Secretary of State, cancelling the reverse stock split has been uploaded in the in the filings section of the OTC page of Trimax Corporation.

In other Industry Developments

Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP) recently announcedhat its farming associates, who are licensed in the state of North Carolina by the NC Industrial Hemp Commission, have secured 150+ pounds of CBD-rich hemp seeds which are to be planted this weekend and/or next week.According to CEO Bruce Perlowin, the 150+ pounds of seeds equate to over 550 acres to go along with the 17 acres of high-CBD clones they are planting in North Carolina and Colorado.It will be one of, or, the largest CBD hemp grows in the United States to date.

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA) closed up slightly on over 3.1 million shares traded by the market close on Wednesday. The company recently announcedthat at the4th Annual Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo (CWCBE), taking place in New York City from June 14-16, the Company's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stuart Titus will speak on medical cannabis research on June 15.Medical Marijuana, Inc.subsidiaryHempMeds®will also be showing retail-ready cannabis products and exhibiting its line of CBD hemp oil products at the Expo in booth #100."I am looking forward to the opportunity to speak to the audience at CWCBE about the healing properties of cannabis and recent breakthroughs in medical cannabis research," said CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. Dr. Stuart Titus.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) closed down slightly on Wednesday trading just over 2.87 Million shares by the market close. Rocky Mountain High Brands founder, Jerry Grisaffi discusses recent news in an exclusive interview at SmallCapVoice.com. The interview can be heard at http://smallcapvoice.com/blog/6-12-17-smallcapvoice-interview-with-rocky-mountain-high-brands-inc-rmhb. Recently the Company announced that it had appointed Kevin Harrington, an American entrepreneur, business executive and TV celebrity to its Board of Directors and as a marketing and communications consultant.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) recently announcedthat the Company's operational and licensing partner, 1919 Clinic, has received pre-qualification and preliminary approval for a manufacturing license in addition to its cultivation license for San Juan, Puerto Rico. Agritek Holdings presently holds a five-year exclusive operational agreement with the Puerto Rico-based licensee 1919 Clinic with the Company providing funding for infrastructure build out, cultivation partners, equipment lease financing and product brand licenses. The final issuance of the manufacturing license will allow the operation to produce edibles and extraction services for other cultivators as well as oils for cartridges supplied by Agritek.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated two thousand three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Trimax Corporation by the company.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

