Increased Consumer Spending on Medical Marijuana, CBD and Vape Products Fueling Lucrative Revenue Opportunities

Speculative investing into the Legal Marijuana industry coupled with the niche of legal marijuana and CBD products continue to grow driving the demand for enhanced cannabis and CBD products as well asleading edge vape equipment. Companies in the cannabis sector are capitalizing on the momentum as consumer spending increases and popularity is growing at a very rapid pace.Companies in the legal marijuana and cannabis space this week with developments and market activity include:AV1 Group, Inc.(OTC: AVOP), PotNework Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN), Acology, Inc. (OTC: ACOL), Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: AMFE) and mCIG Inc. (OTC: MCIG)

AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC: AVOP), a publicly traded investment and holding company announced today that the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary Vapor High USA, has relaunched its new vape super store, VaporHighUSA.com. The new site has over 800 vaping sector products, making it the largest online marketplace in the vaping category. The site, which was originally launched in 2014, accepts BitCoin, LiteCoin and DogeCoin.Read this and more news for AVOP athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/avop.html.

The Company site is also offering a limited time coupon for 10% off on all purchases as an incentive to new users, by using the following coupon code when visiting the https://www.vaporhighusa.com site: VapeSuperStore10.

The available products include an extensive array of vaporizers, eLiquids, Vape cleaning products, batteries, accessories and more. The site also features discreetand fast shipping (same day order processing) and offers a price match guarantee. Bryen Beglinger, CEO of AV1 Group stated: "The Company site has been receiving rave reviews from customers for its superior customer service and by offering the 10% discount coupon, we want to reward new customers giving them an incentive to visit our new site. We plan to increase our present inventory of over 800 products and make VaporHighUSA.com the 'Amazon' of the vaping sector."

PotNework Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) recently announcedthat its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., has delivered yet another exponential increase in revenues year over year. For the month of May 2017, it achieved record breaking revenues of over 1 million dollars, which exceeded its May 2016 results by more than 1,300% over last years revenues of $70,444."We are on fire! We are consistently setting new sales records month after month as the sales momentum continues to build. Moreover, our ongoing aggressive marketing strategy continues to build consumer and industry awareness which is clearly evident as we go from one exciting industry event to another," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc.

Acology, Inc. (OTC: ACOL) recently announced thatCanadian operations have recorded a 30% increase in sales over the same time last year, justifying the work and investment made in that country in the last quarter of 2016.Acology executives have aggressively pursued relationships with government and business entities throughout the country in an effort to boost product recognition. Revenues from cannabis sales in Canada in the next 10 years are expected to top $100B.

Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: AMFE) closed up 1.45% on Wednesday trading over 1.7 million shares by the market close. The company recently announced thatits subsidiary, Snakes & Lattes Inc., will be entering the game development and publishing business. This is a crucial step towards expanding on its current market share, further solidifying the Snakes & Lattes Inc. brand as an international powerhouse in the tabletop gaming industry.

mCIG Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) closed up on Wednesday 1.52% on over 300,000 shares traded on the day. The company recently announcedthe Phase 1 completion ofGreen Leaf Farms Holdings, facility inNorth Las Vegas.Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf), a subsidiary of PNTV, contractedmCigto develop and buildout their 27,000 sq. ft. facility inNorth Las Vegas. mCig completed the first Phase of development which included two vegetation and flower rooms, an extraction lab and all the needed infrastructure to support the facility.

