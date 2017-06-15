Legal Marijuana and Cannabis Operations Benefit From Breakthrough Patented Technology

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The cannabis sector continues to outperform other sectors as emerging companies are realizing a true robust growth potential while making waves in the industry through the introduction of the newest products and services, generating large distribution and operation agreements as well as advancing the development of unique intellectual property to enhance operations and revenue generating opportunities. Cannabis, Hemp and Legal Marijuana companies with developments or market activity of note this week include: Sugarmade, Inc.(OTC: SGMD), Cannabis Science Inc. (OTC: CBIS), American Cannabis Co. Inc. (OTC: AMMJ), GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH) and Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC).



Sugarmade, Inc.(OTCQB: SGMD), today announces the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with privately held Plantation Corp. for its breakthrough preservation technology based on radical integration of specialized gases and natural agents that dramatically extends the useful life of medical marijuana up to six months by actively monitoring the internal containers environment and automatically adjusting its atmosphere as needed; all without the need for refrigeration. Read this and more news for SGMD athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/sgmd.html.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sugarmade gains exclusive distribution to the largest U.S. markets, California, Oregon and Washington markets through 2018, including the very important hydroponic retail distribution network, with automatic renewals based on success milestones. Plantation and Sugarmade expect to begin distribution of the products later this year.

The storage containers will be protected via a strong patent portfolio, which protects the use of a modified atmosphere container for storing cannabis. As such the cannabis container system being developed will be unique and cannot be copied or replicated by a competitor.Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade, commented, "This is a critical capability in the case of cannabis, since unlike fruits and vegetables that thrive in chilly conditions, refrigeration degrades and undermines the efficacy of the plant medical benefits. Simply put, the technology's innovative features extend the life of medical marijuana, while protecting it from infestation, mold and pathogens to ensure product safety. This is a major event for our company."

Other Industry News and market activity of Note:



Cannabis Science Inc. (OTC: CBIS) closed up 3.96% on over 6.7 million shares traded on Wednesday. Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate.

American Cannabis Co. Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) closed up 11.65% on over 200,000 shares traded by the market close on Wednesday. The company recently announced it has secured its first client in the state of North Dakota. ACC will be working with this client to strategically plan business operations in effort to win a license to legally operate a vertically integrated cannabis business within the state.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH) finished Wednesday up 6.38% on over 700,000 shares traded by the market close. The company recently announced ithas secured a $4 million funding commitment to build a second igot420 dispensary in Cathedral City, California. $2 million of that financing has already been received with the remaining $2 million to be drawn down pending advancement of the project's construction schedule.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) closed up slightly on Wednesday on over 900,000 shares traded by the market close. The company recently announcedits Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Derek Peterson has been chosen as a panelist at both the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo and the 6th Annual Marcum Microcap Conference to be held on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in New York City.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated one thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Sugarmade, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

