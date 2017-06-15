IFSEC International Take Meetings to the Next Level With Launch of High Value Buyer Programme

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Every year, IFSEC International acts as a unique platform for organisations within the security industry to come together and do business. In 2016 over 27,000 security professionals met with 600 exhibitors with 57,000 connections generated.

This year's instalment of IFSEC International promises to take the volume of business achieved to another level with the introduction of the high value buyer programme. Run in partnership with Newbridge Events, the programme is a bespoke matching service designed to connect IFSEC's premier partners, the leaders in security technology, with organisations looking to source technology aligning to their offering.

Buyers have been identified on strict criteria, with a current security project of high value. Over 400 meetings have already been set up to take place at the event with the likes of; Virgin Atlantic, Gatwick Airport, The Home Office, The British Transport Police, Next Plc, Nationwide Building Society and Sainsburys amongst the many signed up to take part.

Brand Director, IFSEC International, Gerry Dunphy commented "Bringing together buyers and sellers of security technology lies at the very core of what we do. Having the chance to take this to the next level is a game changer for us and for the security industry. We want our customers to get the most from their time at IFSEC and this is yet another step toward that goal."

IFSEC International forms part of Protection & Management Series, the UK's largest event dedicated to protecting and managing property, people and information. The series incorporates major events Safety & Health Expo, Professional Clothing Show, IFSEC International, FIREX International, Facilities Show and Service Management Expo, which attract more than 45,000 attendees annually over three days to ExCeL London, with 1,600 suppliers showcasing their latest products, and 150 hours of seminars, workshops and keynote speeches.

