

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a bigger than expected drop in import prices in the month of May, reflecting a steep decline in prices for fuel imports.



The Labor Department said its import price index fell by 0.3 percent in May after rising by 0.2 percent in April. Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent.



The report also said export prices slid by 0.7 percent in May following a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month. Export prices had been expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.



