First for Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) in New York

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A British University, Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), has been awarded a charter by New York State Education Department (NYSED) to become a degree-granting body in New York - the first foreign higher education institution to achieve this.

The charter from New York State Education Department (NYSED) will allow Glasgow Caledonian NYC (GCNYC) to offer Masters degrees.

Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Pamela Gillies CBE FRSE said: "Glasgow Caledonian University is a special place. We are a forward-looking, socially entrepreneurial and truly international University. I am absolutely thrilled that we now have the opportunity to build upon our new research and business relationships in New York to deliver our unique programmes, which focus on fair fashion, fair finance and sustainability.

"Our New York team, led by Vice-President Cara Smyth, should be very proud of the steadfast way it has forged a new path for our University."

Cara Smyth said: "I am delighted that we will be able to put all our plans into action andoffer Masters degrees in finance, fashion and social business. Our Fair Fashion Center will support the degrees as we continue toidentify effective approaches to profitable sustainability, proving the business case by turning global challenges into industry opportunities. I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks toour GCU colleagues,the teamhere, and our many supporters in business, not-for-profits and the city of New York."

The award is for a 'provisional' charter, which becomes 'absolute' after a period of five years subject to a review by NYSED. Around the world, this is standard practice for new higher-education establishments. During the initial period, GCNYC will have the authority to deliver Masters courses and charge fees - many US students will be eligible for scholarships to study. The University learned of the positive decision on its charter application during a meeting of the Board of Regents on Tuesday, June 13.

The positive outcome for GCNYC marks a vital next step in the realisation of the University's global vision of delivering social benefit and impact through education, research and social innovation.