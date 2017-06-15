

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has given regulatory clearance to the pending acquisition by Qualcomm River Holdings B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm, of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).



Clearance by the Taiwanese authorities follows similar antitrust clearance of the transaction by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in April 2017.



In October 2016, Chipmaker Qualcomm announced a definitive agreement to acquire NXP Semiconductors for $110 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $47 billion.



