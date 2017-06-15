CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will host a live webinar with guest Forrester on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

The Managing Services Complexity: Understanding Services Spend in 2017 webinar will explore the growing and increasingly critical area of Services Procurement. Developing a holistic approach to optimize services procurement across the enterprise. In the US alone, across all industries in 2015, services represented 58% of all purchases, and more than 80% in industries like insurance, finance and professional services.

During this live, one-hour webinar, guest speaker Andrew Bartels, VP and Principal Analyst Serving CIOs at Forrester Research, and Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer at Determine, will discuss and dissect the many facets of Services Procurement, and how companies, governments and other organizations can get up to speed in this important area.

"As economies are moving much faster, the need for outsourced specialists to handle a range of functions has skyrocketed. This trend is only increasing. Companies that do not have a serious focus on Services Procurement or the capabilities to manage it well, are missing enormous opportunities to save time and money and to minimize financial risks due to lack of compliance. During our webinar, we'll lay out what procurement organizations need to know, and how they can get started."

-- Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer, Determine

Webinar topics addressed will include an examination of dynamic services spend challenges and how to better understand and manage them; Forrester Research on the change in demand of services and the current technology landscape; Addressing adaptive technology models required to manage the shift in services spend and the current gaps that exist for managing professional services; business cases on addressing services models in a wider program-based approach and the impact on the ability to manage complex services spend.

Companies that are not proactively and effectively managing services spend are not going to truly get spend under management. This demands technology that improves task management, document collaboration and contractual compliance across an enterprise "source to pay" approach.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

