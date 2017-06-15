ROCHESTER, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE MKT: DSS) (DSS), a leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication solutions today announced that David Wicker, head of research and development for DSS, has been reelected to the Board of Directors of the Document Security Alliance (DSA). Mr. Wicker's two year term begins immediately.

The DSA was created at the behest of the United States Secret Service in response to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC. The Alliance was formed to bring together industry and government to work on solutions for increased security. Today, DSA has over 80 member organizations from government, industry and academia.

"DSS has been a supporter of the DSA for over 10 years and I am pleased to continue the DSA's important work," said Wicker. "Working with industry partners and government to identify security features and processes that protect the homeland is an important mission. Both DSS and I are 100% committed to helping protect our country."

DSS technologies have been deployed within the U.S. government as well as with other governments around the world. The company continues to work with various governments and agencies on developing new technologies that solve the fraud and counterfeiting problems which threaten identification, documents, tax stamps, currencies, and other official vehicles.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE MKT: DSS) products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to protect brands and digital information from the expanding world-wide counterfeiting problem. DSS technologies help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites.

DSS continually invests in research and development to meet the ever-changing security needs of its clients and offers licensing of its patented technologies. For more information on the AuthentiGuard Suite, please visit www.authentiguard.com. For more information on DSS and its subsidiaries, please visit www.dsssecure.com.

