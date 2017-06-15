GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- zvelo, the leading provider of content categorization and malicious detection data services for web pages, devices and traffic, today announced the beta release of zvelo IoT Security.

zvelo IoT Security includes a lightweight, software-based sensor powered by algorithms that provides dynamic device discovery, comprehensive device profiling, and compromised device detection. The new solution can specifically recognize -- without any prior information -- IoT and BYOD devices on or joining a network. It then continuously monitors devices to determine if behavior is abnormal or otherwise indicative of having been compromised.

zvelo IoT Security is a solution designed for integration in an OEM model with wireless routers, SMB-to-enterprise level gateway routers, or UTM appliances (and supports WiFi, Bluetooth, LoRa, and narrowband networks). These vendors can leverage zvelo's new solution to differentiate their products with unprecedented IoT security, device profiling, and anomaly detection capabilities. Prospective OEM vendor partners can request information on beta participation, as well as general availability features and dates, by contacting zvelo sales.

"The explosion of IoT devices has thus far outpaced effective security practices to keep them from being too easily compromised," said Jeff Finn, CEO, zvelo. "Unless stronger action is taken, IoT breaches will continue to make headlines. By thoroughly understanding each device's normal and abnormal traffic and behavior -- and by enabling network security vendors to address targeted devices before harm is done -- zvelo IoT Security is a critical new solution for safeguarding networks."

Whereas other solutions may provide basic device profiling, detection, and vulnerability scanning, zvelo IoT Security uniquely achieves dynamic device discovery by inspecting all seven layers of a network-connected device's OSI model and recognizing the unique communications functions the device performs. This ability to identify any device by its communications fingerprint further enables zvelo IoT Security to detect anomalous traffic and behavior at a much deeper and more detailed level than previous alternatives could offer. Customers integrating zvelo IoT Security into their solutions are equipped with the most detailed IoT device information available, empowering them to make fully informed decisions for handling devices across their networks. zvelo IoT Security also allows end users of IoT products to freely add devices to their networks knowing that any malicious activity will be automatically identified and addressed.

zvelo IoT Security collects signals and threat intelligence from devices and continuously sends them to the zveloNET cloud for analysis. This system then flags any detected anomalies and provides a zSCORE of the trustworthiness for each device, which represents an assessment of potential risk based on the device's current behavior. Sysadmins can configure network solutions that utilize zvelo IoT Security to take the desired action when anomalous behavior or traffic is detected. In addition to IoT devices, zvelo IoT Security supports PCs, smartphones, tablets, printers, scanners, Bluetooth devices, IP phones and systems, security video and alarm devices, and industrial and manufacturing devices.

If you are interested in participating in the zvelo IoT Security program or wish to speak with us about how zvelo IoT Security can add value to your wireless router, gateway router, or UTM appliance, email sales@zvelo.com.

