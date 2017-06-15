SUWANEE, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 --SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) today announced the appointment of retired Colonel Dr. Patrick Sesto to the Company's Medical and Science Advisory Board. Dr. Sesto served 27 years active duty as an officer in the US Army utilizing his doctorate in Podiatric Medicine. Dr. Sesto was appointed by Major General Peake, US Army Surgeon General, to be his Consultant for Army Podiatry, a position he held for seven years. With this engagement, the Company's Medical and Science Advisory Board has expanded to three members.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Sesto to our Medical and Science Advisory Board," said Kevin A. Richardson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. "Dr. Sesto's experience working with all ailments related to the feet will be invaluable as we move forward toward our FDA approval. Dr. Sesto has had extensive experience utilizing SANUWAVE's predecessor product, the OssaTron®, which is now operated and owned by Premier Shockwave. He has extensive knowledge of the benefits shock wave will bring to the diabetic foot population. Dr. Sesto provided valuable guidance in helping us craft our responses to questions recently submitted by FDA in response to our de novo petition. We especially look forward to his strong relationships in the medical community, but also his guidance as we expand into other wound and orthopedic indications. We look forward to benefiting from his insight as we work to commercialize the dermaPACE® upon FDA approval and advance the Company to the achievement of our current goals."

Dr. Sesto completed his Podiatry education at Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and was accepted into the Army's two-year surgical residency program. After completion of the program and passing the Boards, he was appointed Director. Within the next year, Dr. Sesto established the only 3-year Podiatry Surgical residence program in the military. Prior to retirement, Dr. Sesto was the longest serving Chief of Podiatry for the Army, and also served as the Consultant for 7th Medical Command, Europe while stationed in Frankfort, Germany. As a Colonel, Dr. Sesto received numerous awards and decorations, most notably the Legion of Merit award for his contributions to the Army's Podiatry program. Dr. Sesto was on the leadership team for 12-man hyperbaric chamber and wound-care center for Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, GA. Dr. Sesto retired in 2017. He and his wife live in Leland, North Carolina.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Sesto said, "I am very excited to join SANUWAVE's Medical and Science advisory board at this pivotal time. SANUWAVE represents a compelling growth opportunity with the results of the dermaPACE Phase III clinical trials and the on-going use of the dermaPACE and orthoPACE® devices outside of the United States. I look forward to working with the management team to guide them on future indications and follow on clinical work with the dermaPACE and orthoPACE devices."

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's de novo petition review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

