TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate ("CRE") industry, has launched version 7.7 of ARGUS Developer ("Developer 7.7"). Developer 7.7 is a comprehensive single platform to model, forecast, manage, analyze and report on development project costs and cash flows from inception to delivery.

"Developer 7.7 is a highly flexible solution that enables our customers to navigate the complexities of developing real estate. It increases transparency of development projects by delivering greater visibility into a project's feasibility and performance, while allowing them to maintain greater control over costs and timelines," said Michael Crook, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Altus Analytics, at Altus Group.

Developer 7.7 provides a number of key capabilities:

-- Increased Language Functionality - Addition of German and Spanish language localization to provide customers in key markets with the ability to manage projects in their preferred language. -- Defining and Modelling Projects - Test multiple scenarios with sensitivity tools that enable the ability to organize and structure single and multi-phased projects in an environment that allows all stakeholders to view and understand the project scope, risks and progress. -- Consolidated Reporting - Gain greater transparency with enhanced reports and dashboards that enable users to drill down into individual projects, phases and stages and even individual cost and revenue line items of a consolidated portfolio to ensure projects stay in scope and risks are managed.

"ARGUS Developer provides us with a complete solution to manage our development projects efficiently. The ability to test multiple scenarios with sensitivity tools allows us to quickly understand risks and make decisions with confidence," said Jorge Rodriguez Fernandez, Global Real Estate Portfolio Manager at Ferrado Inmuebles.

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain market insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,300 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world's largest real estate industry participants across a variety of sectors. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

