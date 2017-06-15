MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- C&W Networks, part of C&W Communications (C&W), was recently recognized for outstanding industry leadership in wholesale service innovation as it won the Wholesale Service Innovation worldwide award category in the Global Telecom Business (GTB) Telecoms Innovation Awards 2017 in London.

C&W Networks, which provides world-leading wholesale telecommunications products and services to over 40 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America, was chosen from a group of prestigious companies for providing exceptional value-added solutions to an enterprise customer, in the banking industry, that operates throughout the North American region.

"I'm proud to accept this award on behalf of the C&W Networks team for leading the industry's most innovative and successful partnerships between operators and vendors," said John Reid, CEO of C&W Communications, picking up the award. "As part of our commitment to innovation, we're continually evaluating the rapidly evolving marketplace to determine what solutions are needed to help customers meet their business and communications goals. We are proud that our hard work has resulted in such acclaim," added Reid.

C&W Networks' project consisted of providing a Canadian telecom and their end customer, a Canadian financial institution, with a next-generation MPLS network to implement a technology plan in the Caribbean. The network includes six classes of service and diverse primary and backup fiber optic circuits, as well as satellite services where additional diversity was required or where fiber optic diversity was not available. The project goal, as set out by the end customer, was to migrate the customer's extensive network of locations throughout the Caribbean to this new state-of-the-art network platform in a timeframe of 18 months, including completion of a proof of concept and pilot in addition to the full-scale migration.

The GTB Telecoms Innovation Awards 2017, organized by Global Telecom Business, were presented on May 23, 2017, at the Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in London. The prestigious annual event is designed to honor innovative projects involving telecom operators and service providers around the world, in association with their vendors and suppliers, and recognizes the industry's commitment to deliver exciting and innovative services to its customers worldwide.

"We had a superb range of projects nominated for this year's awards, the eleventh time Global Telecoms Business has presented our annual Innovation Awards. Each year since 2007 we've seen how the industry is getting more innovative and more imaginative about serving customers as technology advances, said Alan Burkitt-Gray, Executive Editor of Global Telecoms Business and Capacity.

C&W Networks operates the largest state-of-the-art subsea multi-ring fiber network that includes more than 48,000 kilometers and 60 sub-sea cable stations. Combined with over 38,000 kilometers of terrestrial fiber across the region and a fully meshed MPLS overlay fabric, this integrated network is the most extensive and most reliable service delivery platform in the greater Caribbean, Central American and Andean region.

