REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Reputation.com, the leading Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform for large enterprise, today announced the results of a groundbreaking healthcare research study showing that better online reviews of doctors and healthcare facilities lead to better HCAHPS scores.

"This is a serious call-to-action for healthcare organizations to focus on their online reputations," said Reputation.com CEO Shrey Bhatia. "Since HCAHPS scores directly impact Medicare reimbursement, with a two percent penalty for poor performance, American hospitals are at risk of losing millions of dollars in revenue each year if they neglect consumer sentiment on the web."

The analysis of consumers' online ratings and reviews alongside HCAHPS data for 4,800 U.S. hospitals revealed the following:

Improving online reputation raises HCAHPS scores by 17 percent, year-over-year.

By contrast, hospitals with weak online reputations are three times as likely to see HCAHPS scores fall.

Online reviews provide early warning of issues that may impact patient experience, giving hospitals the opportunity to identify and address issues before patient satisfaction scores suffer. By continually monitoring, managing, requesting and responding to patient reviews, a healthcare organization can address negative feedback that impacts HCAHPS performance.

Reputation.com's comprehensive Online Reputation Management platform helps over 300 healthcare organizations monitor, manage and respond to online reviews across the social web, identify areas for operational improvement, benchmark performance vs. competitors, and improve patient experience.

To learn more about how Reputation.com helps healthcare and 77 other industries make operational improvements, improve online reputation and drive revenue, visit www.reputation.com.

About The HCAHPS-ORM Research Study

Reputation.com analyzed two years of HCAHPS hospital survey data (April 2014-March 2016) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, across more than 4,800 hospitals, and compared HCAHPS scores with online reputation data for the same hospitals, for the same period.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com, Inc., based in Silicon Valley, pioneered Online Reputation Management (ORM) technology for the enterprise market in 2006. With its SaaS platform, businesses across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific gain actionable insights that help them make operational improvements, improve online reputation and drive revenue.

Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including hospitality, healthcare, retail, automotive and others. Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Kathleen See

601.757.2625

reputation@10fold.com



