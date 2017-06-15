SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an article covering CURE Pharmaceutical Inc.'s (OTCQB: CURR) Oral Thin Film technology and why it could be a game-changer in the cannabis industry.

Many successful pharmaceutical products rely on both efficacious chemical compounds and an effective delivery system. While many companies outsource one or the other, there are some companies that have developed both pieces of the puzzle, which enables them to rapidly bring successful products to market without diluting ownership. These companies also have the ability to generate licensing revenue through deals with third parties.

Oral Thin Film Technology

CURE Pharma's CureFilm™ is a patented multi-layer oral thin film designed to improve the pharmacokinetic profile and overall therapeutic index of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The product can be administered without water to the tongue, cheek, or sublingual regions of the mouth and enables medications to enter the bloodstream enterically, buccally, or sublingually for maximum dosage while providing better flavor masking than other formulations.

The technology has many advantages over other delivery systems. CureFilm™ is more stable, durable, and faster acting than other oral delivery mechanisms. Greater palatability improves medication adherence and increased bioavailability helps maximize the effectiveness of APIs. The product requires no water to administer making it easier to take, particularly for children, elderly patients, animals, and others that may have trouble swallowing pills. In fact, the Harris Institute did a study that shows that 40% of adults have trouble swallowing pills, creating a huge market for a substitute to traditional pills.

The delivery technology can be applied to many different pharmaceuticals, which makes it a compelling "platform play" for investors. For instance, pharmaceutical companies facing near-term patent expirations may leverage the new delivery technology as a way to extend patent life by reformulating products. The drug companies benefit from the extended patent life while the company benefits from potential licensing or royalty payments.

Applications in Cannabis

The cannabis industry is increasingly moving toward non-smoked delivery mechanisms for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), and other cannabinoids. In fact, edibles are the fastest growing segment of the emerging cannabis industry, representing over 40% of the market by some accounts. Many pharmaceutical companies have also embraced capsules and pills as a more palatable way to deliver medication for physicians and their patients.

CURE Pharma recently announced the first-ever ex-vivo clinical study of cannabinoid compounds to treat leukemia and prostate cancer in partnership with the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. There is strong anecdotal evidence that cannabinoids can help in these cases, but the company's goal is to put some science into the theories. CURE will identify the appropriate cannabinoid molecules to study and Technion will conduct the study.

The company anticipates having some early data within the first six months following an in-vitro study. Since the studies are being conducted in Israel, the company anticipates getting to human clinical trials in a much shorter timeframe than possible in the United States. The strategy is to develop new chemical entities from the research that can be patented before undergoing robust clinical trials in the United States under the eyes of the FDA.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/cure-pharma-looks-revolutionize-cannabinoid-delivery/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com



