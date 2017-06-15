SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Pershing Gold just released its prefeasibility study on the Relief Canyon Mine, and in this interview with The Gold Report, Pershing CEO Stephen Alfers discusses the economics of the Nevada project and his company's plans to advance it.

The Gold Report: Steve, thanks for joining us today. Pershing Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: PGLC) (TSX: PGLC) has just released a prefeasibility study for Relief Canyon. Would you tell us some of the highlights?

Steve Alfers: We've announced a major milestone for Pershing: the completion of a prefeasibility study and upgraded resource and reserve prepared by Mine Development Associates, a well-established engineering firm in Reno, Nev., a specialist in projects like ours. The prefeasibility study has been a catalyst that we've been working toward for some months now and is as a major development for the company.

TGR: How soon do you think you would be able to start production?

SA: We've just had in front of our board of directors this study with the economics and details around that engineering. We're considering right now the program for the pre-production work plans that will lead up to and through the construction decision itself and then the start-up. I won't speak for my board of directors until they've had every opportunity to make the decisions on the timing. But what we're expecting is that we'll commence with that pre-production work soon, and then we would look to start up into 2018.

