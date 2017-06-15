SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Two well-known mining companies are combining efforts to bring a mine into production in Argentina, currently a mining hot spot.

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRG) (FRANKFURT: GAC) (OTCQB: GARWF) and Silver Standard Resources Inc.'s joint venture in Argentina was announced in April. The two companies joining forces has allowed Golden Arrow to add "mining and operations" to its company description and has given the junior more capital to invest in itself and other projects.

At the recent Ifinannternational Metal Writers Conference, Golden Arrow's VP of Exploration and Development, Brian McEwan, highlighted that Golden Arrow is "valued at CA$100 million" with accrued earnings of $20 million since signing the deal with Silver Standard.

In a May 24 article, "How Undervalued is Golden Arrow Resources?", Peter Epstein supported Golden Arrow's view on why the JV deal with Silver Standard has upside.

