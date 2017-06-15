Wikia, Inc. Names New FANDOM Editor-in-Chief, Lawrence Yee

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wikia, Inc. today announced the hiring of entertainment media veteran Lawrence Yee as FANDOM Editor-in-Chief. In this newly created role, Yee will apply his 15 years of experience to shape and lead the site's editorial direction across all market editions, which includes the U.S. and U.K. FANDOM is a global entertainment media brand driven by the mission to make fans better fans. It has a worldwide audience of more than 175 million monthly uniques.

"Lawrence ushers in an important chapter for FANDOM as we continue to establish the site as a daily entertainment destination for fans," said SVP of Content at FANDOM Dorth Raphaely. "His expertise, leadership, reputation, and strong editorial vision ups our game in providing compelling content with a distinctive voice. He will play a particularly critical role as we prepare to roll out new products, including a revamped, fan-first homepage experience that will launch in advance of San Diego Comic-Con."

Yee will lead the expansion of coverage breadth and depth across the brand's media channels with a focus on new, original programming as well as spearhead branded content strategy. He will also manage FANDOM's editorial team and its domestic and international growth. Yee will be based out of the Santa Monica, California office.

Prior to joining FANDOM, Yee was at leading entertainment industry media publisher Variety, where he was Deputy Editor of its digital property. There, he expanded web editorial coverage to achieve record traffic for the brand, was an events reporter, and managed syndication partnerships. He has also held senior editorial positions at PerezHilton.com, toofab, and Yahoo.

"Entertainment has always been core to who I am professionally and personally," said Yee. "FANDOM is at the epicenter of this world, and there is no other media site like it in its comprehensiveness, reach and user base. I'm thrilled to utilize my passion for entertainment to create authentic, unique experiences for fans that will deepen their love for pop culture. I'm committed to developing content that will not only inform but entertain, challenge thinking, and spur conversation."

FANDOM has experienced substantial growth since its launch in 2016. Wikia.com rebranded as FANDOM to best reflect its evolved identity from a community platform to an entertainment media brand. Additionally, FANDOM introduced its first fully localized international edition in the U.K., and media industry leader Dorth Raphaely (formerly of Bleacher Report) was appointed SVP of Content.

