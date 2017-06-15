Global Classified Market Annual Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2016 Global Classified Annual Report" report to their offering.
What you will learn
- The new Facebook Marketplace, a threat to every classified site worldwide
- Backpage.com, and the entirely different threat posed to classified sites indeed, any internet site that carries advertising by the legal action under way against Backpage
- The growth of the global Big Five classified companies into the Big Six. Which company made our list for the first time this year, and why?
- How Craigslist increased its revenue so remarkably in 2016, and how it keeps growing despite the giant target on its back
- Pure app companies like LetGo, OfferUp, Shpock, Wallapop and others that are challenging the legacy classified sites with multi-million dollar investments sometimes from classified insiders, and sometimes from outsiders.
- Top horizontal classified sites in more than 40 countries, spanning six continents, and some exciting start-ups
Key Topics Covered:
- Classifieds the lone bright spot for Axel Springer in 2016.
- Everyone targets Craigslist, but its revenue soars anyway.
- EBay finding its footing after spinning off PayPal.
- Facebook Marketplace isn't a marketplace at all. It's a classified site.
- Backpage.com case should worry publishers everywhere.
- Naspers lets LetGo go global, but new verticals struggle.
- Domofond.ru becomes No. 1 most visited real estate platform in Russia.
- Japan's recruit Holdings joins world's classified elite.
- Schibsted focuses more on verticals.
- Schibsted takes steps to secure Spanish market.
- Morocco, Hungary go vertical.
- In Finland, Schibsted braces for Facebook's impact.
- Avito.ma to expand into much larger product.
- Fine-tuning keeps Bikroy No. 1 in Bangladesh.
- Efritin.com brings new level of security to Nigeria.
- Revenue surges for 58.com.
- Lajumate takes on OLX with free listings in Romania.
- Global app review: Who leads where.
- In the U.S., OfferUp and LetGo are joined by Facebook as mobile takes the fight to Craigslist.
- Mobile apps fight for control of Japanese classifieds.
- CEO denies Wallapop is for sale.
- Melltoo gains ground in the UAE.
- Top 3 classified sites by country.
- Start-ups to watch.
- Randstad to complete acquisition of Monster.
- App lets drones take 3-D models of homes.
