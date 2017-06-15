Global Classified Market Annual Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The new Facebook Marketplace, a threat to every classified site worldwide

Backpage.com, and the entirely different threat posed to classified sites indeed, any internet site that carries advertising by the legal action under way against Backpage

The growth of the global Big Five classified companies into the Big Six. Which company made our list for the first time this year, and why?

How Craigslist increased its revenue so remarkably in 2016, and how it keeps growing despite the giant target on its back

Pure app companies like LetGo, OfferUp, Shpock, Wallapop and others that are challenging the legacy classified sites with multi-million dollar investments sometimes from classified insiders, and sometimes from outsiders.

Top horizontal classified sites in more than 40 countries, spanning six continents, and some exciting start-ups

Key Topics Covered:



Classifieds the lone bright spot for Axel Springer in 2016. Everyone targets Craigslist, but its revenue soars anyway. EBay finding its footing after spinning off PayPal. Facebook Marketplace isn't a marketplace at all. It's a classified site. Backpage.com case should worry publishers everywhere. Naspers lets LetGo go global, but new verticals struggle. Domofond.ru becomes No. 1 most visited real estate platform in Russia . Japan's recruit Holdings joins world's classified elite. Schibsted focuses more on verticals. Schibsted takes steps to secure Spanish market. Morocco , Hungary go vertical. In Finland , Schibsted braces for Facebook's impact. Avito.ma to expand into much larger product. Fine-tuning keeps Bikroy No. 1 in Bangladesh . Efritin.com brings new level of security to Nigeria . Revenue surges for 58.com. Lajumate takes on OLX with free listings in Romania . Global app review: Who leads where. In the U.S., OfferUp and LetGo are joined by Facebook as mobile takes the fight to Craigslist. Mobile apps fight for control of Japanese classifieds. CEO denies Wallapop is for sale. Melltoo gains ground in the UAE. Top 3 classified sites by country. Start-ups to watch. Randstad to complete acquisition of Monster. App lets drones take 3-D models of homes.

