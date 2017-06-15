

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people filing first-time unemployment claims fell last week, according to government statistics released Thursday. The figure came in below the amount economists were expecting.



The U.S. Labor Department revealed that initial jobless claims slipped to 237,000 for the week ending June 10. This was down 8,000 from the unrevised 245,000 that was reported for the previous week.



Economists had expected the figure to come in at 243,000.



Despite the fall for the week, the four-week moving average for initial claims, a figure that flattens out week-to-week volatility in the numbers, edged up for the latest week. The figure advanced 1,000 to 243,000.



The number of people receiving ongoing help rose from the previous week. The number of continuing claims climbed 6,000 to 1.935 million for the week ended June 3, the most recent week for which there is data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX