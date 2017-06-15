Leading organizations honored for innovative and remarkable RPA deployments and projects at packed user conference

Blue Prism, the company delivering the world's most successful digital workforce, announced the winners of its inaugural North American Partner and Customer awards in front of over 550 attendees at Blue Prism World New York last week. Each winning organization was selected by a panel of industry judges made up of third-party analysts, scholars and consultants for their outstanding and innovative uses of Blue Prism's robotic process automation (RPA) software platform to drive strategic digital transformation and deliver business value across the enterprise.

The winners of the 2017 Customer Awards are:

AMEX , for Best Enterprise Implementation of Blue Prism RPA, honoring its best practice approach and implementation of Blue Prism RPA. This award assesses numerous criteria including speed of deployment, buy in from key stakeholders in both business and IT, design and implementation, as well as technical infrastructure and delivery methodology.

, for Best Use of Blue Prism to Deliver Business Value, honoring their use of Blue Prism to deliver outstanding business benefits including greater ROI, an improved customer experience, top-line growth, mitigated risks, increased customer retention, etc. earned an Honorable Mention in this category. The Lighthouse Works, for Most Innovative Use of Blue Prism RPA, awarded to the team that used Blue Prism in conjunction with other technologies, including AI, cognitive and cloud capabilities, to drive digital transformation and embed artificial intelligence within their organization. A nonprofit working to empower sight-challenged individuals through employment, Lighthouse Works uses RPA to allow those individuals to execute end-to-end processes that otherwise would have been impossible or extremely challenging.

The judges of the Customer Awards were Lee Coulter, CEO Shared Services, Ascension and Chair for the IEEE Working Group on Standards in Intelligent Process Automation; John Hindle, PhD and Managing Partner at Knowledge Capital Partners; Mary Lacity, Curators' Distinguished Professor at the University of Missouri, St. Louis and a Visiting Scholar at MIT Center for Information Systems Research; Craig Le Clair, Vice President, Principal Analyst serving Enterprise Architecture Professional at Forrester Research; Brandy Smith, Partner at McKinsey Company; and Cathy Tornbohm, Research Vice President for Gartner.

The winners of the 2017 Partner Awards are:

Ascension , for Authorized Training Partner of the Year

, for Authorized Training Partner of the Year Accenture , for Global Reach Investment, offering the largest digital workforce capability and accredited resources worldwide

, for Global Reach Investment, offering the largest digital workforce capability and accredited resources worldwide EY , for Global Delivery Excellence

, for Global Delivery Excellence IBM , for the Innovation Award

, for the Innovation Award Solai Cameron , for Most Promising Newcomer of the Year

, for Most Promising Newcomer of the Year Symphony Ventures, for Best Practice Implementation Partner

"The applications we received for our first-ever Customer and Partner Awards were truly fantastic; our judges did not have an easy time choosing the winners," said Pat Geary, CMO, Blue Prism. "We're incredibly proud of our customers' success and our partners' impact on the market, and Blue Prism is dedicated to giving our customers and partners the platform and training they need to create true digital transformation within their organizations."

Winners were unveiled in front of a packed house of over 550 people at Blue Prism World in New York City. Customers and partners alike gathered for a full day to hear from partners such as Ascension Ministry and customers such as BNY Mellon, Metlife, Pfizer, Prudential, Western Union and Williams Martini Racing, as well as Lacity, who discussed the evolution of RPA and its role in the future of work and lessons learned from RPA deployments. Blue Prism CTO Dave Moss and others shared details on the latest updates to the Blue Prism platform, announced at the show.

On June 21, Blue Prism will announce winners for the Partner and Customer Awards for the UK at Blue Prism World London. Visit http://blueprismworld.com/london/ for more information.

