Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, Wins the Prestigious Cristal International Standards Global Award 2016

Barceló Bávaro Beach Adults Only, has been awarded as the National Winner with the prestigious Cristal International Standards Global Awards 2016, under the PoolCheck category for the Dominican Republic.

This award recognizes the excellence of the resort in terms of safety. The water of its swimming pools and the environment surrounding themsupposes an important recognition for the Spanish hotel chain, always at the forefront of the best systems and qualities in favor of comfort and tranquility for its clients.

For the organizers, this award represents an important achievement and demonstrates the commitment done by Barceló Bávaro Beach as an essential part of its daily life. In addition, the organizers of the Cristal International Standards Global Awards, say that they want Barceló to continue working with the same excellence and enthusiasm that has characterized them until now. "We are very proud of Barceló's team and we hope this recognition takes part on a long track record of successes."

The manager of the Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort has expressed satisfaction with this recognition. He explains, "It reinforces our commitment for the safety and well-being of our visitors, a responsibility assumed with all those who make our destination one of the most popular and biggest resorts, as well as the most in-demand in the Caribbean. We plan to continue implementing and searching for the best quality standards -- always looking for the benefit of our customers."

