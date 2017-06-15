Today Zoho announced a major update to Zoho Notebook across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android and Mac OS. The update introduces File Card, which allows users to add PDFs, documents, spreadsheets and other file types; Web Clipper for Safari; enhanced iPad Pro support for Split View and Apple Pencil; an Evernote import tool; Mac app Menu Bar support; a faster, more reliable sync across devices and more.

"With every release, Notebook is gaining depth of functionality while retaining the application's simplicity," said Raju Vegesna, Zoho chief evangelist. "This release, particularly the introduction of File Card, plays to Zoho's strength as a platform. The File Card's seamless integration with Zoho Docs and Zoho Docs Sync shows users what's possible when applications work together."

Notebook's New Features Include:

File Card: File Card is Notebook's sixth type of note card, allowing Notebook users to store and sync PDFs, documents, spreadsheets and more. Files can be added from any online or offline storage app. All files added to Notebook are treated as distinct, groupable note cards.

Notebook users can also access their files from the Notebook folder in Zoho Docs, Zoho's document management application, which is available on the web and mobile. Files can even be synced to the desktop through Zoho Docs Sync, giving Notebook users multiple ways to access their files.

Web Clipper for Safari: Notebook has made Web Clipper, originally built for Chrome, available for Safari. Users can clip the web, drag and drop photos, save links and read distraction-free with Clean View. All notes will immediately show up in Notebook across devices.

Enhanced Support for iPad Pro and Apple Pencil: Notebook now supports Split View and deeper support for Apple Pencil. Users can take notes while browsing, record audio, sketch ideas or add files, all within the Split View.

The app sports an improved palm detection, and if Notebook detects an Apple Pencil, it will allow users to use their finger as an eraser.

Import from Evernote: Evernote users can now import all notes and files directly into Notebook from mobile or Mac apps.

Notebook treats all files as individual note cards. When importing notes with files attached from Evernote into Notebook, notes and files will be grouped automatically.

Mac Menu Bar Support: Notebook users can now jot notes from the Menu Bar on Mac without launching the app. Users can take text and audio notes, add photos, screenshots and checklists to Notebook from the Menu Bar on Mac.

Other Improvements: Notebook users will experience a faster, more reliable sync across devices. An improved Checklist Card allows more content to be displayed for each checklist item. Note card creation shortcuts can be arranged based on a user's preference.

Pricing and Availability

Notebook is available worldwide for free on the iOS AppStore, Google Play Store, and Mac AppStore. Web Clipper for Safari is available through Safari Extensions. Notebook remains 100 percent ad-free across devices, without sync or device restrictions. The app is optimized and available in multiple languages.

