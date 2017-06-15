As from June 16, 2017, Effnetplattformen Dividend AB will be listed under its new company name Effnetplattformen AB (publ).



New company name: Effnetplattformen AB (publ) ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: EFFP ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0009522451 ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 131602 -----------------------------------------------------



Unchanged ISIN code BTA SE0009889371 --------------------------------------- Unchanged short name BTA: EFFP BTA --------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 119301 ---------------------------------------



