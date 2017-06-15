sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,373 Euro		-0,008
-2,10 %
WKN: A11334 ISIN: CA07159Y1097 Ticker-Symbol: MN8B 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BATTLE MOUNTAIN GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BATTLE MOUNTAIN GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BATTLE MOUNTAIN GOLD INC
BATTLE MOUNTAIN GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BATTLE MOUNTAIN GOLD INC0,373-2,10 %