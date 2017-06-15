TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) ("Martinrea" or the "Company") a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector, announced today the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting, which was held on June 14, 2017 (the "Meeting").

Rob Wildeboer, the Company's Executive Chairman stated: "We would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming show of support. We appreciate the support of every shareholder who voted. As a board, we will continue to do our best for the Company and our shareholders."

The total number Common Shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 60,156,347, which represented 69.54% of the 86,512,167 Common Shares of the Company that were outstanding on May 10, 2017. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by a substantial majority as follows:

Rob Wildeboer 90.69% Fred Olson 98.26% Scott Balfour 98.96% Terry Lyons 98.18% Roman Doroniuk 99.65% Frank Macher 99.65% Sandra Pupatello 99.62% Pat D'Eramo 98.49%

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

