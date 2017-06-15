WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MONTANA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Tintina Resources Inc. ("Tintina" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAU)(OTCQX: TINTF) is pleased to announce that it has received a third round of response comments from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MT DEQ) with regards to its' submission in the Complete and Compliant portion of the Black Butte Copper Mine Operating Permit ("MOP") process.

The MT DEQ has identified a few remaining issues which require clarification. Once the project has achieved Complete and Compliant status, a draft Mine Operating Permit will be transmitted and the process moves forward to the next step in the permitting process; a full Environmental Impact Study (EIS). The EIS will be a comprehensive third party review of the MOP and will result in a Final Record of Decision. In addition, the Company will be required to attain other permits such as Air Quality, Public Water Supply, and a Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES). A Clean Water Act 404 permit is currently in process.

A summary of the MOP can be found on our website www.blackbuttecopper.com along with a 3D animation of the planned project showing what the site will look like before and during mining operations as well as after reclamation.

The proposed underground mine is designed to provide economic opportunity to Central Montana while fully protecting the Smith River Watershed:

1. All designed openings and entry points to the underground mine are located well above the water table preventing water from ever leaving the mine. 2. Surface irrigation rights have been leased for instream flow to ensure there is no change to the water levels in Sheep Creek. 3. A reverse osmosis water treatment plant will treat water on-site from construction through reclamation, and will return clean water back to the same ground water system through a buried infiltration system. The water treatment plant will remain active as long as needed to ensure all water involved in the operation meets Montana's non-degradation water standards through reclamation and closure. 4. Our mining plan fills all underground mined areas in the copper deposit through paste/backfill ensuring that only a small percentage of the underground mine is open at any given time and that no large open spaces are left underground. There will be no subsidence from surface. 5. Mill tailings that are not returned underground (approx. 55%) have cement added to them and will be placed in a double-lined facility. This innovative use of existing mine technology eliminates windblown dust and prevents acid runoff. Any unmilled rock brought to surface will be stored here. During reclamation, the cemented tailings facility will be sealed with another liner, covered with several feet of cover and original top soil and returned to grazing. 6. Our reclamation plan returns the entire site to the traditional use of cattle grazing with no treatment of water in perpetuity necessary.

John Shanahan, CEO stated, "An incredible effort has been put forward by the Tintina team with the oversight and review from the Montana DEQ. We have produced an industry leading underground mining plan that ensures we can have both; protecting our pristine environment while providing economic opportunity in Meagher County and Central Montana. We greatly appreciate the support and guidance from our major shareholders, Sandfire Resources NL and The Electrum Group LLC. We remain committed and focused to bringing the extraordinary project to fruition."

Jerry Zieg, VP of Exploration closed by stating, "I am amazed at and thankful for the support we have received from my home community. I'm proud that we have created a project that fits our community while successfully protects traditional uses of our watershed and safeguards the environment; all while providing tremendous economic opportunities for Central Montana."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's plans for advancing the Black Butte Copper Project, including plans for tailings and water management and the MOP application and expected outcomes. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company's plans for tailings and water management will be implemented as expected and will have the intended benefits and that the results of exploration and development activities are consistent with management's expectations. However, the forward-looking statements in this document are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to Tintina's operation as a mineral exploration and development company and the Black Butte Copper Project that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including that results of exploration and development activities will not be consistent with management's expectations, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals or financing, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the risk of accidents, labor disputes, inclement or hazardous weather conditions, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, ground control problems, earthquakes, flooding and all of the other risks generally associated with the development of mining facilities and the operation of a producing mine. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Tintina does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

