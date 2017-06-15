The Chinese vertically integrated solar firm posted a Q1 net loss of $23.2 million and revenues of $156.6 million - down 32.5% and 39.9% sequentially and year-on-year respectively.

ReneSola, the Chinese vertically integrated solar company, has seen its losses mount for the second quarter in a row as the firm takes further necessary steps towards solar downstream projects and away from solar power production.

Net loss for the first quarter (Q1) was $23.2 million, which follows a Q4 2016 net loss of $25.5 million. In contrast, ReneSolar began 2016 with a net profit of $5.7 million.

These losses can be attributed to vastly reduced revenue of $156.6 million, which was 32.5% below Q4 2016 and 39.9% down on Q1 2016. Lower module average selling prices (ASPs) and contracted ...

