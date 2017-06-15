Bolivia's Minister of Development Planning Mariana Prado has signed a donation agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) for a €11.5 million financing.
The ministry said the funds will be used to leverage further financing for a 50 MW solar project in Bolivia from the Latin American Investment Facility of the European Union. The project's estimated investment is $43 million. The solar plant, named Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Oruro, is scheduled to come online in 2018.
