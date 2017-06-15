The 50 MW Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Oruro project is scheduled for completion in 2018. Bolivia's power utility ENDE is currently reviewing 16 bids for the projects.

Bolivia's Minister of Development Planning Mariana Prado has signed a donation agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) for a €11.5 million financing.

The ministry said the funds will be used to leverage further financing for a 50 MW solar project in Bolivia from the Latin American Investment Facility of the European Union. The project's estimated investment is $43 million. The solar plant, named Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Oruro, is scheduled to come online in 2018.



