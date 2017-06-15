IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Park Square Capital("Park Square"), one of Europe's leading independent credit providers, has gone live on its order management and portfolio modelling system, thinkFolio. The implementation delivers operational efficiencies for Park Square's front and middle office functions, with thinkFolio seamlessly integrating with the firm's other IHS Markit loan offerings, providing end-to-end connectivity and workflows.

Park Square is using thinkFolio for portfolio modelling and construction, cash management, compliance and automation of the trading and trade approval processes. thinkFolio facilitates straight-through-processing to WSO, IHS Markit's loan portfolio software, providing a single platform for position management, full portfolio NAV and reporting.

Park Square has also recently gone live on IHS Markit's electronic loan trade processing platform, ClearPar, ensuring the efficient settlement of par and distressed loan trades.

"The thinkFolio go-live completes our front-to-back-office IT transformation, which we expect will deliver benefits across the entire investment management lifecycle and allow us to efficiently and effectively deal with the growth of our business using sophisticated technology," said Andrew Haywood, CFO at Park Square. "Moving to thinkFolio and ClearPar will not only help us streamline the trading and settlement of loans, but also enable us to run advanced portfolio and instrument-level analytics on our assets and embed our existing compliance controls as a systemic part of our workflow."

"As the syndicated loans market continues to grow, we are witnessing increasing demand for our front-to-back-office loans solution," said Yaacov Mutnikas, EVP of financial market technologies and chief data scientist at IHS Markit. "We're looking forward to working with Park Square to help deliver on the operational efficiencies promised by this project and we're confident that our end-to-end loans solution can scale with the firm as it grows."

For more information on thinkFolio for loans, please visit http://www.markit.com/Product/File?CMSID=da5d990cfd684a2db500c458c85951e5

For more information on thinkFolio's cross-asset class capabilities, please visit http://www.markit.com/Product/ThinkFolio

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Park Square Capital(www.parksquarecapital.com)

Park Square Capital is one of Europe's leading independent credit providers, investing in senior debt, subordinated debt and special situations. Park Square focuses on investing in high-quality levered companies backed by leading financial sponsors in Europe and the US. The firm has a selective, long-term and flexible investment approach, aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns across the market cycle. Park Square currently manages approximately $7bn of capital on behalf of its investors, which include global public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and asset managers. The firm was founded in 2004, and has offices in London, New York and Luxembourg.

