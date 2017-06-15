As of June 26, 2017, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardised options, forwards and futures on Essity B (Essity).
Derivatives on Essity will have a term up to 24 months. In Nasdaq's derivative trading and clearing systems, the ticker symbol will be ESSITB.
For further information please see the attached file.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635376
