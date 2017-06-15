Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-06-15 15:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company informs, that on 15 June, 2017 Vilnius Regional Administrative Court rejected the Company's appeal on paragraph 1-4 of Resolution No O3-852 of the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices "On the approval of the price caps for 2015 of the Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB services of electricity power reserve security" of 17 October 2014 and on paragraph 1 of Resolution No O3-866 of the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices "On the approval of the purchase price for the 2015 of the electricity power generated in the Lithuanian power plant owned by the Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB" of 30 October 2014.



As it was noted, the Company finds that the calculations of the investment return laid down in the resolutions are inaccurate and invalid.



According to the Company, the decision of the court is unjustified, therefore the Company, in accordance with the laws, will consider to appeal this decision of the court.



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt