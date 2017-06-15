Global Signaling Devices Market to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Signaling Devices market accounted for US$ 1520.0 million in 2016 and is expected to grow during the forecast period 2017 - 2025, to account for US$ 2675.3 million in 2025.

Every year more than 37,000 fire and explosion accidents occurs in industries and manufacturing areas, leading to loss of property and life. Costly breakdowns, material shortages or manufacturing environment safety are some of the concerns need to be addressed with signaling devices installation in industries. Signaling devices by geography is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, SAM and MEA. North America and Europe being most developed region globally and are also having strict government safety regulations, therefore is expected to account around 60% of the total signaling devices market. Many of the industrial, mining, oil & gas plants as well as commercial segment across the globe are facing serious issues related to explosion and accidents due to lack of on-time hazardous warning.



The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by type, application, and end-user industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) . The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical warehouse and factories sector accounted for the largest share of the signaling devices market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is one of the prominent regions in signaling devices market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to growing automation in manufacturing plants and petrochemical units requiring integrated operating and monitoring systems for harsh and hazardous locations. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) which includes countries such as Japan and South Korea are two of the booming electronic device market, further fueling the growth of signaling devices market in APAC.

Some of the key players of signaling devices market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries) , Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communication Holding, Inc., R.STAHL Inc., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Thales Group and Werma Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



3 Key Takeaways



4 The Signaling Devices Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Signaling Devices Market - By Type

4.2.2 Signaling Devices Market - By Applications

4.2.3 Signaling Devices Market - By End-users

4.2.4 Signaling Devices Market - By Geography

4.3 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Signaling Devices Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing demand for highly efficient safety solutions in hazardous and harsh work areas

5.1.2 Government regulations favoring implementation of safety measures in industrial sectors

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of a widely accepted international safety standard

5.2.2 Signal propagation in wide area networks

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Inception of Industry 4.0

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of WiFi networks based on the 802.11 standard



6 Signaling Devices Market - Five Forces Analysis



7 Signaling Devices Market - the Competitive Landscape

7.1 Signaling Devices Market Sales Revenue (US$ Mn) , 2016 - 2025

7.2 Signaling Devices Market - List of Key Players by Product Portfolio



8 Global Signaling Devices Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Control Devices

8.3 Audible Signaling Devices

8.4 Visual Signaling Devices



9 Global Signaling Devices Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Fire & Industrial Signaling

9.3 Hazardous Area Signaling

9.4 Wide Area Signaling



10 Global Signaling Devices Market Analysis - By End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Warehouse & Factories

10.3 Mining

10.4 Commercial

10.5 Marine

10.6 Others



11 Global Signaling Devices Market - Geographical Analysis



12 Signaling Devices Market, Key Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries)

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

L-3 Communication Holding, Inc.

R.STAHL Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Werma Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG

