

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) announced it has commenced cash tender offers for: up to $2 billion aggregate purchase price of certain of its debt securities; and up to 500 million pounds aggregate purchase price of the debt securities. Each tender offer will expire on July 13, 2017. The company said it is making the tender offers to purchase certain outstanding debt issued by Walmart to reduce interest expense. Securities that are accepted in the tender offers will be purchased, retired and canceled by Walmart and will no longer remain outstanding obligations of Walmart.



'The tender offers allow us to take advantage of the current favorable interest rate environment and reduce our interest expense going forward. We expect to record a charge for this discrete item upon completion of the tender offers,' said Brett Biggs, CFO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX