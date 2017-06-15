NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 --



What:

Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition New York

(CWCBExpo NY)

When:

June 15 & 16 (Exhibits, Keynotes & Conference Program)

Where:

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

38th Street & 11th Avenue

New York, NY

www.cwcbexpo.com

Why:

The 4th Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions in New York (CWCBExpo) is the leading event on the East Coast for the medical marijuana, legalized cannabis and industrial hemp industries. For three days, all under one roof, CWCBExpo NY features education, information and products for navigating and prospering in this high growth industry that will change the business, political, and healthcare landscape in the years ahead.

As the next American economic boom, the cannabis industry is projected to reach more than $20 billion by 2020, and CWCBExpo NY is the "go to source" for entrepreneurs, investors, established cannabis business owners, mainstream businesses, and the medical community to learn how to succeed.

Highlights of CWCBExpo NY include:

Standout Keynote Addresses by Jesse Ventura (June 15), Roger Stone (June 16), NY Senator Diane Savino (June 16) and the Reverend Al Sharpton (June 16).

"New York State Legislative Panel on Adult Use" sponsored by NY Grows and featuring Colorado's marijuana czar, Ashley Kilroy, detailing the trials and triumphs in Colorado's legalization and how New York can learn from Colorado.

Conference Program, June 15-16, with NY dispensary owners discussing "Running a NY Dispensary," as well as "Women in Cannabis," "Who are the New Consumers;" "Indoor, Outdoor, Greenhouses;" "Diversity;" "Edibles Go Pro;" "Investment Insights for Marijuana Investors;" and "PTSD & CBD: What You Need to Know."

Top cannabis experts and trailblazers sharing their knowledge and insight including Neal Levine, LivWell Enlightened Health; Hillary Peckham, Etain, LLC; Col. Philip Blair, M.D. (U.S. Army retired); Barbara Koz Paley, ArtAssets; Gregory F. Daniel, MD, The Exigence Group; Bertha Lewis, The Black Institute; Assembly Member Crystal Peoples-Stokes;; Koushi Sunder Stemless, Alain Bankier, VST Tech Ventures; Life D. Griffith, Veterans Health Solutions; Senator Liz Krueger and Superbowl Champion with the NY Giants, Leonard Marshall.

Season 3 auditions for The Marijuana Show, the "shark tank' of cannabis shows, and chance for $20 million "high finance" fund.

New products and services for the cannabis industry including cannabis and fertilizer manufactuer Advanced Nutrients; hemp-derived CBD manufacturer Elixinol, high quality organic medicinal hemp from Folium Biosciences; filling and packaging company Convectim; pure natural CBD products from Isodiol; the formation of the National Association Cannabis Businesses (NACB); Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Oil & CBD Isolate from Kazmira; new storage systems, greenhouses, cash management kiosks, grow lights, cannabis beauty products, vaping systems, extractors, security systems, lab testing, chocolates and more.

Billions can be made in the cannabis industry in every sector of business from manufacturing and logistics to legal and financial services. Savvy entrepreneurs, service providers, and investors from across the country and around the world are registering for CWCBExpo NY to find out how to succeed in the cannabis industry. Go to www.cwcbexpo.com for more information.

