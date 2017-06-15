CAMMS hosts third annual UK Enterprise Performance Management Summit, attended by 26 public sector organizations

MANCHESTER, England, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software vendor CAMMS-- a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions-- hosted its third annual UK Enterprise Performance Management Summit at Manchester's Hotel Football, Tuesday 6th June.

The event attracted over 40 current and potential CAMMS clients from across 26 public sector UK companies, including housing associations, local councils and university health boards.

An event recap and associated presentation content can be found HERE: https://www.cammsgroup.com/blog_post/uk-performance-management-summit-recap/

"CAMMS' annual EPM summit provides a forum for likeminded organizations to learn new performance management skills, discover fresh solutions and network with professionals charged with addressing similar challenges," said CAMMS UK General Manager, Adam Westbrook."The ability to bring clients and potential clients together is vital, enabling organizations to refine their performance management approaches, while also assisting CAMMS to shape product development and services based on real-world feedback."

"As a recent implementer of CAMMS, the forum provided an opportunity to network with other organizations, particularly within the Welsh Health Boards, and exchange ideas about how CAMMS is being applied across Health Boards in Wales," said Hywel Dda University Health Board Programme Manager, Clive Waft. "Overall the event was very positive, providing examples of how the CAMMS suite fits together to support strategic and project deliverables in the future."

The 2017 Performance Management Summit agenda included:

Keynote speech by Executive Director of local government and public sector consultancy iESE, Heather Lumby , titled Identifying and understanding the cost of failure demand: The value of evidence based customer focus

, titled Customer story about how Mines Advisory Group (MAG) use CAMMS to improve global contract management and management reporting through interactive dashboards and reports

The unveiling of new solutions available to CAMMS UK clients, including a new Product Report Writer and new Meeting Management platform, Ecuria

Product roadmap overview, providing an outline of key product releases and dates over the next 12 months

Product roadmap workshops, enabling attendees to share use cases and provide input on future development priorities regarding CAMMS' three core solutions-- Strategy Management (cammstrategy), Risk Management (cammsrisk) and Project Management (cammsproject)

About CAMMS

CAMMS is a global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software company dedicated to transforming organizational strategy into reality. CAMMS offers the world's only true end-to-end, fully integrated, EPM platform.

Able to be used independently, or as part of a complete EPM platform, CAMMS is a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions.

Founded in 1996, CAMMS has tens of thousands of users across five continents, with offices in the UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. For more information, visit www.cammsgroup.com

