At the request of Surgical Science Sweden AB, 556544-8783, Surgical Science Sweden AB's shares will be traded on First North as from June 19, 2017.



The company has 2,863,888. shares as per today's date.



Short name: SUS --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 4,863,888 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009947948 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139699 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556544-8783 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 52.