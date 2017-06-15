PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), a 2016 Top Ten independent equipment finance company headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, today officially opened its Philadelphia office as part of a continuing nation-wide growth and expansion effort. The new office, located at 1800 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in downtown Philadelphia, will primarily house sales and marketing functions while serving the entire Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Scott Hamburg, AmurEF's Vice President of Sales and an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, will lead the new regional office and will focus on expanding AmurEF's current customer base and further developing vendor programs. In the coming months, AmurEF will be making a strong push to hire additional sales personnel and account managers. AmurEF selected Philadelphia because it is a major economic hub whose central location and strong equipment finance industry presence make it an ideal site from which to serve new and existing customers.

"We are thrilled to now officially be a part of the Philadelphia business community," said Michael Karman, AmurEF Chief Commercial Officer. "The multiple business opportunities available in the greater Philadelphia region, combined with the city's prime location, will help us with our expansion efforts by allowing us to better serve regional customers requiring our comprehensive portfolio of equipment finance solutions."

In keeping with AmurEF's corporate responsibility traditions, the company has already begun to positively embed itself within the local community. AmurEF recently became a Supporting Sponsor for the local chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), specifically supporting Amy Ardito for Woman of the Year. Amy was diagnosed with Stage IV, low-grade, follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at age 26. She received initial care at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia while being treated by Dr. David Porter from the University of Pennsylvania. Amy was declared in remission in May, 1997; after several more bouts with the devastating disease, sixteen years later she remains cancer free.

"The exceptional initial care that my friend Amy received while in Philadelphia is something to celebrate and support," said Scott Hamburg. "AmurEF takes the responsibility of being a good corporate citizen very seriously and as we work on growing our presence in the city, we look forward to helping both friends and strangers alike for the benefit of the community."

AmurEF currently employs over 100 professionals across the United States, with key management, credit processing, underwriting, servicing, and finance functions located in its headquarters in Grand Island, Nebraska. AmurEF also has additional offices in New York, Massachusetts, California, Texas, and now Pennsylvania.

AmurEF directly serves business owners and channel vendor partners that service an array of equipment-intensive industries including: transportation, construction, commercial and industrial equipment, food service, packaging, printing and more. The company offers customized finance programs, including same-day credit decisions and funding for its business customers and vendor partners. With a dedicated support team on staff, AmurEF handles equipment financing needs ranging from as little as $10,000 to over $2 million.

Founded in 1996, Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF) is a nationally ranked 2016 independent equipment finance provider and Top Twenty vendor channel origination company, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world's most essential industries -- from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine -- to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners. AmurEF is a subsidiary of New York-based Amur Finance Company, a global diversified holding company with over $800M in assets.

