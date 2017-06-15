World Towers and Poles Market 2017-2021 with 2016 as the Base Year - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Towers and Poles Report Edition 5 - 2017" report to their offering.

Comprehensive quantitative data and qualitative analysis about the towers, poles and street lighting markets, with market commentary and competitive analysis.



Scope of the Report



- The installed bases and demand of towers, monopoles, utility poles and street lights for base year 2016, forecasts from 2017 to 2021

- Market sizes- in unites of towers and poles and value

- Global analysis, the world, regions and for 124 countries

- Production and manufacturers of towers, monopoles, poles & street lights

- The march of the monopoles in the transmission networks

- Street lighting is a vigorous market driven by the conversion to high efficiency LEDs, a growing market for steel, concrete and composite poles is analysed

- The composite poles industry, market development and production technology are analysed, with profiles of the main producers.

- The smart city, efficiency, LEDs and the street light market



Electricity, Telephone and Street Lights



- Electricity Lattice Towers and Monopoles

- Electricity Distribution Poles

- Multi-Utility Poles

- Telephone Poles

- Street Light Poles



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Part 1 Electricity Transmission Towers And Monopoles



Chapter 1 - Installed Base of Electricity Transmission Towers & Monopoles



Chapter 2 - Electricity Transmission Towers Market



Chapter 3 - Long Term Demand Cycles for Electricity Towers And Monopoles



Chapter 4 - Monopoles Vs. Lattice Towers



Chapter 5 - Types of Tower Or Pylons



Chapter 6 - Elements of Lattice Tower Design



Chapter 7 - Service Life And Maintenance of Steel Lattice Towers And Monopoles



Chapter 8 - Competitions for Tower Design



Chapter 9 - Manufacturers of Lattice Towers And Monopoles



Part 2 Electricity, Telephone & Street Lighting Poles



Chapter 10 - Utility Poles Installed Base By Country And Utility



Chapter 11 - Installed Base of Poles By Country And Material



Chapter 12 - Growth of the Pole Population



Chapter 13 - Demand for Poles in Units



Chapter 14 - Demand for Poles By Value



Chapter 15 - The Value Chain - from Materials to Capex



Chapter 16 - National Markets for Electricity And Telephone Distribution Poles



Chapter 17 - Street Lighting Developments



Chapter 18 - Material Composition of Poles And Service Life



Chapter 19 - Composite Poles



Chapter 20 - Types Of Poles



Chapter 21 - Pole Span



Chapter 22 - Space Allocation On Joint Use Utility Poles



Chapter 23 - Service Life And Maintenance Of Poles



Chapter 24 - Manufacturers Of Distribution Poles



Chapter 25 - Circuits, Phases And Conductors



Chapter 26 - Rights Of Way



Chapter 27 - Danger To And From Birds



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t6mqfc/towers_and_poles





