Donnerstag, 15.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.06.2017 | 15:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

World Towers and Poles Market 2017-2021 with 2016 as the Base Year - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Towers and Poles Report Edition 5 - 2017" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Comprehensive quantitative data and qualitative analysis about the towers, poles and street lighting markets, with market commentary and competitive analysis.

Scope of the Report

- The installed bases and demand of towers, monopoles, utility poles and street lights for base year 2016, forecasts from 2017 to 2021
- Market sizes- in unites of towers and poles and value
- Global analysis, the world, regions and for 124 countries
- Production and manufacturers of towers, monopoles, poles & street lights
- The march of the monopoles in the transmission networks
- Street lighting is a vigorous market driven by the conversion to high efficiency LEDs, a growing market for steel, concrete and composite poles is analysed
- The composite poles industry, market development and production technology are analysed, with profiles of the main producers.
- The smart city, efficiency, LEDs and the street light market

Electricity, Telephone and Street Lights

- Electricity Lattice Towers and Monopoles
- Electricity Distribution Poles
- Multi-Utility Poles
- Telephone Poles
- Street Light Poles

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Part 1 Electricity Transmission Towers And Monopoles

Chapter 1 - Installed Base of Electricity Transmission Towers & Monopoles

Chapter 2 - Electricity Transmission Towers Market

Chapter 3 - Long Term Demand Cycles for Electricity Towers And Monopoles

Chapter 4 - Monopoles Vs. Lattice Towers

Chapter 5 - Types of Tower Or Pylons

Chapter 6 - Elements of Lattice Tower Design

Chapter 7 - Service Life And Maintenance of Steel Lattice Towers And Monopoles

Chapter 8 - Competitions for Tower Design

Chapter 9 - Manufacturers of Lattice Towers And Monopoles

Part 2 Electricity, Telephone & Street Lighting Poles

Chapter 10 - Utility Poles Installed Base By Country And Utility

Chapter 11 - Installed Base of Poles By Country And Material

Chapter 12 - Growth of the Pole Population

Chapter 13 - Demand for Poles in Units

Chapter 14 - Demand for Poles By Value

Chapter 15 - The Value Chain - from Materials to Capex

Chapter 16 - National Markets for Electricity And Telephone Distribution Poles

Chapter 17 - Street Lighting Developments

Chapter 18 - Material Composition of Poles And Service Life

Chapter 19 - Composite Poles

Chapter 20 - Types Of Poles

Chapter 21 - Pole Span

Chapter 22 - Space Allocation On Joint Use Utility Poles

Chapter 23 - Service Life And Maintenance Of Poles

Chapter 24 - Manufacturers Of Distribution Poles

Chapter 25 - Circuits, Phases And Conductors

Chapter 26 - Rights Of Way

Chapter 27 - Danger To And From Birds

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t6mqfc/towers_and_poles


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire