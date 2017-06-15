World Towers and Poles Market 2017-2021 with 2016 as the Base Year - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Towers and Poles Report Edition 5 - 2017" report to their offering.
Comprehensive quantitative data and qualitative analysis about the towers, poles and street lighting markets, with market commentary and competitive analysis.
Scope of the Report
- The installed bases and demand of towers, monopoles, utility poles and street lights for base year 2016, forecasts from 2017 to 2021
- Market sizes- in unites of towers and poles and value
- Global analysis, the world, regions and for 124 countries
- Production and manufacturers of towers, monopoles, poles & street lights
- The march of the monopoles in the transmission networks
- Street lighting is a vigorous market driven by the conversion to high efficiency LEDs, a growing market for steel, concrete and composite poles is analysed
- The composite poles industry, market development and production technology are analysed, with profiles of the main producers.
- The smart city, efficiency, LEDs and the street light market
Electricity, Telephone and Street Lights
- Electricity Lattice Towers and Monopoles
- Electricity Distribution Poles
- Multi-Utility Poles
- Telephone Poles
- Street Light Poles
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Part 1 Electricity Transmission Towers And Monopoles
Chapter 1 - Installed Base of Electricity Transmission Towers & Monopoles
Chapter 2 - Electricity Transmission Towers Market
Chapter 3 - Long Term Demand Cycles for Electricity Towers And Monopoles
Chapter 4 - Monopoles Vs. Lattice Towers
Chapter 5 - Types of Tower Or Pylons
Chapter 6 - Elements of Lattice Tower Design
Chapter 7 - Service Life And Maintenance of Steel Lattice Towers And Monopoles
Chapter 8 - Competitions for Tower Design
Chapter 9 - Manufacturers of Lattice Towers And Monopoles
Part 2 Electricity, Telephone & Street Lighting Poles
Chapter 10 - Utility Poles Installed Base By Country And Utility
Chapter 11 - Installed Base of Poles By Country And Material
Chapter 12 - Growth of the Pole Population
Chapter 13 - Demand for Poles in Units
Chapter 14 - Demand for Poles By Value
Chapter 15 - The Value Chain - from Materials to Capex
Chapter 16 - National Markets for Electricity And Telephone Distribution Poles
Chapter 17 - Street Lighting Developments
Chapter 18 - Material Composition of Poles And Service Life
Chapter 19 - Composite Poles
Chapter 20 - Types Of Poles
Chapter 21 - Pole Span
Chapter 22 - Space Allocation On Joint Use Utility Poles
Chapter 23 - Service Life And Maintenance Of Poles
Chapter 24 - Manufacturers Of Distribution Poles
Chapter 25 - Circuits, Phases And Conductors
Chapter 26 - Rights Of Way
Chapter 27 - Danger To And From Birds
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t6mqfc/towers_and_poles
