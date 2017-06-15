Asite's Adoddle platform is now on G-Cloud 9 as both PaaS and SaaS solutions for the U.K. Government

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Asite is pleased to announce their involvement in the United Kingdom's Crown Commercial Service'sG-Cloud Programme. This acknowledgement into the Cross-government initiative highlights Asite's reputation for providing existing and new Government clients with a proficient, collaborative platform.

The UK government launched G-Cloud 9 in May of 2017 as a means of enabling public sector bodies to buy cloud-based digital services, directly off the shelf. The open framework is refreshed every 3 to 12 months, consistently bringing on new suppliers and services.

Tony Ryan, CEO of Asite, remarked "Our appointment to the G-Cloud framework builds on our long-standing relationships, which provide project collaboration services in the cloud to the UK government. Together with our longstanding commitment to supporting the government's Construction Strategy and in particular to the achievement of Level 2 BIM with our cBIM service, we are fully committed to the improvement of procurement in UK construction."

About Asite:

Asite helps people share information and build knowledge in a secure environment in the cloud. Every day, people all over the world use Asite to manage their projects and supply chains collaboratively, accessing the information they need, when and where they need it.

Adoddle, Asite's Collaborative platform is a mature and full-featured content management system designed to handle a wide range of content. This includes intelligent forms, multimedia supplier catalogues, complex BIM and product models, videos, and other various file types. Adoddle allows clients to store all of their content in one central, secure repository while enabling them to fully customize the structure of their content with highly controlled access.

Asite is a market leader and educator in Collaborative BIM, assisting property owners and the AEC supply chain to ensure their teams and projects achieve BIM in Line with the UK government's Construction Strategy.

