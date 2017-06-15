SMS Firewall Market Worth 2.82 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "SMS Firewall Market by SMS Type (A2P Messaging and P2A Messaging), SMS Traffic (SMS Exchange and International Exchange), Messaging Platform (Cloud and Traditional), Service Type (Professional and Managed), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the SMS Firewall Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Growing security and privacy concerns across the globe, increasing focus on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes, stringent government regulations, and increased adoption of Application to Person (A2P) messaging are some of the driving forces in the SMS Firewall Market.

A2P messaging segment is expected to play a key role in the SMS Firewall Market.

The A2P messaging segment is expected to have a larger market share in the SMS Firewall Market during the forecast period. Demand for A2P messaging is increasing across all industry verticals, including, banking, finance, healthcare, travel, and eCommerce. The common use cases of A2P messaging are sending alerts, notifications, and marketing messages, such as banking updates, flight alerts, One Time Password (OTP) verifications, and promotional messages. Nowadays, customers are receiving unwanted text messages, which may negatively impact enterprise business operations. Hence, enterprises are focusing on sending spam-free A2P messages to their customers. This is expected to drive the growth of the global SMS Firewall Market.

In terms of growth rate, the cloud messaging platform is expected to dominate the SMS Firewall Market.

Among the messaging platforms, the cloud messaging platform is expected to grow at a higher rate in the SMS Firewall Market during the forecast period. Mobile Network Operators (MN0s) and SMS aggregators are adopting cloud messaging platforms for the deployment of SMS firewall solutions. Faster time to market, lower operational costs, high scalability, and improved customer experience are some of the major benefits MNOs and SMS aggregators are experiencing through the adoption of cloud-based SMS firewall solutions.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the SMS Firewall Market.

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as MNOs and telecom operators in this region are extensively adopting SMS firewall solutions to safeguard their mobile networks from SMS spam traffic. APAC is an emerging region for the SMS Firewall Market, and China, Japan, India, and Australia are the major countries in this market. Due to the massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in the APAC region are becoming more competitive and focusing on offering better security services in the text messaging segment. The major factors that are driving the adoption of SMS firewall solutions in the APAC region include the increasing use of A2P messages across various industry verticals, such as banking, finance, eCommerce, and travel, and the growing enforcement of government regulations on the text messaging segment.

The major vendors in the SMS Firewall Market are AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Anam Technologies Ltd. (Ireland), Cellusys (Ireland), Mahindra Comviva (India), SAP SE (Germany), Tata Communications Limited (India), BICS (Belgium), Infobip ltd. (UK), Omobio (Pvt) Limited (Sri Lanka), Route Mobile Limited (India), Symsoft (Sweden), Syniverse Technologies, LLC (US), Twilio Inc. (US), tyntec (UK), Cloudmark, Inc. (US), Global Wavenet Limited (Australia), Mobileum (US), NetNumber, Inc. (US), Openmind Networks (Ireland), Tango Telecom (Ireland), TeleOSSco Software Private Limited (India), Defne Telecommunication A.S. (Turkey), HAUD (Malta), Monty Mobile (Lebanon), and NewNet Communication Technologi

