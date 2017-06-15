In its New Energy Outlook 2017 report released today, BNEF states that renewable energy sources, led by solar and wind, will account for close to three quarters of the $10.2 trillion to be invested in new generation technology between now and 2040.
Among the report's key findings are that, in the same timeframe, solar will take $2.8 trillion in investments and see a 14-fold increase in installed capacity. The projected price drop for solar's LCOE - another 66% by 2040 - would lead to it quickly becoming cheaper ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...