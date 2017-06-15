The latest long-term forecast from analysts Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) predicts solar energy costs to drop a further 66% by 2040, and onshore wind by 47%. Given these predictions, BNEF expect that renewables will undercut the majority of fossil based generation by 2030, even in India and China.

In its New Energy Outlook 2017 report released today, BNEF states that renewable energy sources, led by solar and wind, will account for close to three quarters of the $10.2 trillion to be invested in new generation technology between now and 2040.

Among the report's key findings are that, in the same timeframe, solar will take $2.8 trillion in investments and see a 14-fold increase in installed capacity. The projected price drop for solar's LCOE - another 66% by 2040 - would lead to it quickly becoming cheaper ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...