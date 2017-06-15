

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said that it expects second quarter earnings to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.05 per share. The range is a decrease compared to the first quarter of 2017 consolidated net earnings of $1.11 per share, but compares favorably to the second quarter of 2016 earnings of $0.76 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Included in the first quarter of 2017 results were inventory related purchase accounting charges of $9.8 million, or $0.02 per share, associated with the recent acquisitions of Southland Tube and Republic Conduit.



In the Thursday's pre-market trade, NUE is currently trading at $57.42, down $1.69 or 2.86%.



The company expects decreased performance of steel mills segment, particularly of sheet mills and bar mills, in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2017. Market conditions for hot-rolled sheet products have been more challenging than the company expected earlier in the quarter when it provided qualitative guidance due to aggressive competition.



Plate mills are expected to have improved profitability in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2017. The performance of downstream products segment is expected to improve in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2017, but we expect the performance of this segment in the second quarter of 2017 to be decreased from the second quarter of 2016.



Nonresidential construction markets continue an overall positive trend, but conditions in the second quarter of 2017 have not been as robust as previously expected. Raw materials segment's performance is expected to increase in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to the profitable performance of both of our direct reduced iron facilities.



