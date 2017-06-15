Catella AB (publ) Calls for Early Redemption of its Outstanding SEK 200 Million Bond Loan 2012/2017

SOLNA, Sweden, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Catella AB (publ) (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company intends to exercise its right to redeem all outstanding bonds under the Company's unsecured bond, ISIN SE0004809630, ("the Bonds") on 20 July 2017, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds and the enclosed call option notice.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Bonds will be redeemed at an amount per Bond corresponding to 101 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest from (but excluding) the most recent interest payment date, up to (and including) the repayment date, and will be paid to Bondholders holding Bonds on the relevant record date, being 13 July 2017.

The Call Option Notice below.

---

Call Option Notice

From: Catella AB (publ) ("Catella")

To: Intertrust (Sweden) AB (the "Agent")

Holders of Catella's senior unsecured callable bonds with ISIN SE0004809630 (the "Bonds")

Dated: 15 June 2017

Dear Sirs,

We refer to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions"). Terms defined in the Terms and Conditions have the same meaning in this notice unless given a different meaning herein.

We hereby give you notice that Catella will exercise its right to redeem all outstanding Bonds in full on the Early Redemption Date (being 20 July 2017), in accordance with Clause 8 (Early redemption by request of the Company) of the Terms and Conditions.

The redemption amount for each Bond shall be the applicable Early Redemption Amount (being 101.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount), plus accrued but unpaid Interest up to (and including) the Early Redemption Date, and the redemption amount will be paid to the Bondholders holding Bonds on the applicable Record Date (being 13 July 2017).

The Bonds will be delisted from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm on or about the Record Date.

This notice is irrevocable and shall be governed by Swedish law.

Yours faithfully

Catella AB (publ)

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Knut Pedersen

CEO and President

+46-8-463-33-10

knut.pedersen@catella.se

Marcus Holmstrand

CFO

+46-8-463-33-10

marcus.holmstrand@catella.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/catella/r/catella-ab--publ--calls-for-early-redemption-of-its-outstanding-sek-200-million-bond-loan-2012-2017,c2288555

The following files are available for download: