Aryaka Announces General Availability of SmartACCESS - the first-to-market SD-WAN for remote access, with built-in dynamic CDN



SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-06-15 15:31 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today the launch of SmartACCESS, the first-to-market clientless SD-WAN solution with built-in dynamic CDN to deliver:



-- Up to 3 times faster application performance for remote and mobile users -- Consolidated and simplified VPN infrastructure -- Enhanced security and visibility of all remote and mobile user activity -- Global deployment in hours, with the ability to scale in minutes



While SD-WAN technologies have been making inroads into enterprise branch offices and datacenters, remote access has been a key missing link due to SD-WANs' mandatory appliances, leaving remote and mobile users struggling with poor application performance and slow access to corporate resources, translating into lost productivity.



Aryaka is the first company to address these performance challenges by software-defining remote access. SmartACCESS significantly enhances both on-premises and cloud/SaaS application performance for the remote and mobile workforce without requiring additional hardware or software clients. To achieve that, Aryaka, for the first time, has integrated Dynamic CDN functionality into SD-WAN.



"Global enterprises are increasingly struggling with real-time application performance, especially for remote and mobile users. This adversely impacts productivity and increases costs as well as complexity for IT," said Shawn Farshchi, Aryaka's President and CEO. "We're excited to introduce the first solution to software-define remote access, by combining Aryaka's global SD-WAN and dynamic CDN capabilities to deliver faster performance for enterprise remote access without requiring any additional software clients or appliances."



"Remote access is critical to any large enterprise. Network latency and overall application performance are the Achilles heel of the remote and mobile workforce, hampering productivity and exacerbated by overseas travel," said Jennifer Clark, Vice President, Network Research at 451 Research. "Enterprises are looking for options, such as Aryaka's SmartACCESS, that leverage the performance, cost and flexibility of SD-WAN, but are clientless and able to extend its benefits to the mobile workforce, seamlessly."



Key Capabilities:



-- Global Private Network enables remote and mobile employees to bypass the bottlenecks and unpredictability of the public Internet. -- WAN Optimization accelerates application delivery. -- Dynamic IP App Acceleration accelerates all IP-based traffic to global users (application-agnostic acceleration). -- Intelligent DNS-Based Routing automatically connects mobile and remote employees to the most optimal POP for the best application performance. -- Global Load Balancing enables remote and mobile employees to use a single domain name to connect to the VPN concentrator (and corporate resources) without having to change local VPN settings or worrying about where they are. -- BYOD Support enables faster delivery of applications to all devices and operating systems.



Platform Specialty Products Saves $100,000 Annually with Aryaka's SmartACCESS



Platform Specialty Products (PSP) (NYSE:PAH), one of the early adopters of SmartACCESS, is a global, high-tech specialty chemical company with 40 percent remote and mobile employees. They were looking to significantly enhance performance of both on-premises and cloud/SaaS applications for their remote workforce, while reducing their complexity of having to manage 50 VPN concentrators globally.



Aryaka SmartACCESS enabled PSP to:



-- Improve application performance for remote and mobile users delivering up to several hundred milliseconds reduction in client-server setup times -- Reduce their 50 VPN concentrators around the world down to 4 -- Save over $100,000 in operational costs annually -- Raise productivity for sales, marketing, and IT by 20-30%



"The ability of Aryaka's SmartACCESS to centralize and control the environment better and reduce the number of control sets you have to run for various audit purposes is the biggest benefit," said Dustin Collins, VP of Global Infrastructure Services at PSP.



SmartACCESS is now available to Aryaka's customers globally, and has been deployed in full production by 15 large global enterprises. To learn more, visit http://www.aryaka.com/services/smartaccess.



About Aryaka



Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



