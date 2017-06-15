

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) announced that in two separate rulings the United States District Court for the District of Oregon denied adidas' motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to prevent Skechers from selling its Mega-Blade series of children's shoes, and dismissed adidas' claim against Skechers for willful infringement of two patents allegedly covering adidas' Springblade shoes.



In July 2016, adidas sued Skechers in U.S. District Court of Oregon alleging that Skechers' Mega-Blade series of children's shoes infringed two separate adidas patents covering the 'leaf spring' sole for its Springblade shoe style.



