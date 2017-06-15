

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program or OMR and an accelerated share repurchase agreement or ASR.



CIT completed the repurchase of about $38 million of common stock under the OMR, which began on June 9, 2017 and was completed on June 14, 2017. The OMR resulted in the repurchase of 818,071 shares at an average share price of $46.45.



In addition, CIT also entered into an ASR today with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase $512 million of CIT's common shares.



As per the terms of the ASR, CIT will pay to the Dealer $512 million in exchange for the initial delivery of approximately 9.25 million CIT common shares. The ultimate number of CIT common shares repurchased under the ASR will be determined based on the volume-weighted average share price during the term of the ASR subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ASR.



At final settlement, which is expected to occur by the end of the third quarter of 2017, Morgan Stanley may be required to deliver additional shares of CIT's common stock to CIT, or, under certain circumstances, CIT may be required to make a cash payment or may elect to deliver shares of its common stock to Morgan Stanley.



The $550 million aggregate capital return was funded using a combination of proceeds of the recently completed $325 million preferred stock issuance and a portion of the proceeds of the sale of the company's commercial aircraft leasing business.



This return of capital to stockholders was made pursuant to CIT's 2016 Amended Capital Plan, for which CIT received a non-objection from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to return up to $2.975 billion of common equity from the proceeds of the Commercial Air sale and up to an additional $325 million upon issuance of a like amount of Tier 1 qualifying preferred stock. Together with the recently completed cash tender offer for $2.75 billion of CIT's common stock, the $550 million aggregate amount of the OMR and ASR completes the $3.3 billion return of capital.



